Farmers tell Australia: We've got your back | Video

FARMERS have got your back. That's the message farmers are delivering to Australia as part of an ongoing campaign during the COVID-19 pandemic.



Launched in Melbourne this week, National Farmers Federation president Fiona Simson said farmers were speaking directly to the public with the installation of a powerful message of support.



"Farmers have felt the support of Australians during recent tough times including drought and bushfire," Ms Simson said.

"Right now, we want to reassure the community, that farmers have got your back, by continuing to grow the produce you need to keep yourself and your family healthy."

Ms Simson said farmers wanted all Australians to know that running out of food, was one thing they didn't need to be worry about.



"Farmers and all the in the food supply take very seriously the vital role we play in the lives of all Australians," she said.



"And, right now the provision of fresh produce never has this been more important to the health and well being of Aussies.



"Farmers are experts at working from home, growing the fruit, veggies, grains, milk, meat and more that are staples in the diets of Australians young and old."

Ms Simson said measures to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 had prompted many shoppers to buy significantly more groceries than they normally would, in some cases leaving supermarket shelves bare.



"Supermarket shelves will always be replenished, there is no need to panic buy or hoard," Ms Simson said.



"Australian farmers produce enough food to feed 75 million people, there are only 25 million Australians. About 85 per cent of the produce in our supermarkets is Australian grown.



"In fact, every Australian could triple their consumption of both beef and lamb and still not eat all the beef and lamb produced in Australia," Ms Simson said.

"Almost 100pc of the chicken Australians enjoy, is home grown."

