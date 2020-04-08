Special meeting to oust director

Trevor Badger.

A SPECIAL General Meeting will be held by CBH Group to remove District 4 member director Trevor Badger from the board after it was alleged he had breached board confidentiality.

Mr Badger was requested to tender his resignation to the CBH Board but declined to do so, instead a resolution will be put to CBH Members with a simple majority of more than 50 per cent of members who vote required to approve his removal for his position.

CBH chairman Simon Stead said CBH Group directors and employees were expected to adhere to the highest standards in their professional behaviour and act with honesty and integrity.

"All complaints in relation to alleged inappropriate conduct are treated seriously and investigated fully," Mr Stead said.

"In the wake of allegations, the CBH Governance Committee investigated the alleged breaches and found Member Director Trevor Badger to have materially breached the Directors Code of Behaviour in relation to matters of board confidentiality."

"Once the outcome of the Special General Meeting is known, CBH will then determine and communicate to members, how it intends to proceed with the casual vacancy or vacancies in District 4."

Growers members will receive a Notice of Meeting and explanatory notes, including details on how to vote and participate at the meeting, in the coming weeks.

The meeting will then be held no less than 21 days after the provision of the Notice of Meeting.

Due to the current regional travel restrictions and social distancing measures in place as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Special General Meeting will be facilitated via an online service.

