THE major NSW grain handling business Agrigrain has come to market through JLL, representing an opportunity to acquire two well established grain receival and handling facilities.

Agrigrainhas been operating in Narromine for more than 25 years and in 2012 increased its NSW presence, opening a storage and handling site in Coonamble.

The business is being offered through an expressions of interest campaign being handled by JLL Agribusiness directors Chris Holgar, Clayton Smith and Geoff Warriner.

Agrigrain has grain receival and handling facilities in Narromine and Coonamble.

JLL's Chris Holgar said it was a unique opportunity to acquire two well-established grain receival and handling facilities located within the heart of NSW.



"The business offers practical operational infrastructure underpinned by an established client base of nearly 800 individual growers," Mr Holgar said.

"A distinct advantage of the Narromine administrative headquarters is that it adjoins the Parkes-Narromine railway allowing for efficient rail movement of stock to various domestic and export ports, including Port Botany and the Port of Newcastle."



JLL's Clayton Smith said Agrigrain offered an integrated year-round service which including including accumulation, trading, storage, cleaning, container packaging and logistics and freight.

Agrigrain reported it had delivered the equivalent of more than 13,000 containers a year across more than 10 different product types.

Agrigrain is offered as a whole or as separate assets.

Contact Chris Holgar, 0411 177 167, Clayton Smith, 0428 878 523, or Geoff Warriner, 0408 687 880, JLL Agribusiness.



MORE READING: 'Muckadilla's Glenochar to test Maranoa values'.

The story Agrigrain on the market first appeared on Queensland Country Life.