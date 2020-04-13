'Exceptional' Larrizona offered walk in, walk out

BRIAN and Cathy Lester and family's exceptional Northern Territory property Larrizona is being offered walk in, walk out with 7000 very well-bred Brahman cattle.

Developed over the past 23 years, Larrizona was part of Dry River Station and is now recognised as one of the best properties on the Sturt Plateau near Katherine.

The Lester's development of the 70,200 hectare (173,467 acre) perpetual pastoral lease showcases superior cropping, hay and seed production complementing the equally well-presented high-grade cattle herd.

Sturt Plateau property Larrizona features 1000 hectares of cultivation.

The mainly polled Brahman cattle are noted for their excellent quality, weight for age, temperament, and are sought out in the market.

Larrizona's many features include 1000ha of cultivation used to producing seed, hay and to background livestock. A further 400ha is being currently being cleared for development.

Larrizona is a significant producer of high quality hay.

Larrizona is boundary fenced with all of the paddocks connected to the centrally located livestock yards by laneways. Watering points are evenly distributed. Extensive areas have been sown to seca stylo.

A major feature of the property are the vast areas of red, arable soils. There is also an equally impressive section of black soil country.

Larrizona also sits over plentiful groundwater resources.



Larrizona features vast areas of arable soils.

The station complex boasts comfortable and well-maintained housing, set in tropical gardens with expansive lawns and a pool area.



The average annual rainfall is 750mm.



Marketing agent Andrew Gray, Ruralco Property, Territory Rural, said Larrizona was a blue ribbon property with scope for further improvement, including potential irrigation.



Expressions of interest close on May 29.

Contact Andy Gray, 0438 960 047, Ruralco Property, Territory Rural.

