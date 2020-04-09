THE Francis family's 5099 hectare (12,600 acre) Mitchell property Greenoaks will be auctioned on May 22.



Located 68km south of Mitchell in a cluster fence zone, the property is described as ideally suited to cattle, sheep and/or goats.



The property comprises of a balanced mix of brigalow/below, box, kurrajong, ironback and soft mulga country. There are extensive stands of buffel grass and native grasses, with bambatsi and desmanthus.

Improvements include a four bedroom homestead, machinery shed, and shearing shed.

Greenoaks has a carrying capacity of 950 cattle (800 LSU) and 1800 goats in an average 425mm rainfall year. The property has an abundance of feed and is said to run 1000 weaners and or the sheep/goat equivalent.



There are seven paddocks, two holding paddocks with ongoing development set to create another four paddocks.



The property is at the headwaters of Johnson Creek and Neabul Creek catchment. Watered is supplied by nine dams, three of which that gravity feeds to watering points.

Greenoaks features a new set of steel panel cattle yards with a double decker loading ramp.

Greenoaks features a new set of steel panel cattle yards with scales, draft, and a double decker loading ramp. There are also sheep/goat yards.

Other improvements include a four bedroom homestead, machinery shed, and shearing shed.

Contact Carl Warren, 0428 222 342, or Cyril Close, 0428 222 308, TopX.

MORE READING: 'Muckadilla's Glenochar to test Maranoa values'.

The story More Maranoa country on the market first appeared on Queensland Country Life.