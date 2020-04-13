McNicholls offer Forest Grove

LEE and Megan McNicholl's Wallumbilla property Forest Grove being sold as as part of the family's planned succession process.

The 3385 hectare (8364 acre) breeding and backgrounding property has benefited from a major investment in improvements during the McNicholl's 20 year ownership, including waters, fencing, clearing and pasture development.

Market agent Phillip Kelly, Colliers International, said Forest Grove has been destocked since late 2019 and currently had an excellent body of feed.

Forest Grove is very well watered with three flowing bores plus dams.

The property is divided into 11 main paddocks plus holding paddocks and mustering squares. There is about 2895ha of improved grazing country.

Improvements include a renovated homestead, yards and sheds.



Lee McNicholl is particularly is well known as an outspoken champion of rural Queensland, particularly for beef and the impact of the gas industry.

Mr McNicholl, who began his career as a vet in northern Australia, was also instrumental in establishing the Condamine Cods Rugby Club, and is affectionately known as the Cod Father.

Expressions of interest close with Colliers International on May 4.

Contact Phillip Kelly, 0436 366 578, Colliers International.

