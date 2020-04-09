Illa-Langi asking $2.25 million

THE Sainsbury family's Baralaba property Illa-Langi is on the market for $2.25 million bare after being passed in at Hourn & Bishop Qld auction on Thursday.
Covering 601 hectares (1486 acres), the asking price is equal to about $3744/ha ($1514/acre).
The Sainsburys have been carrying about 220-250 steers on the block.
The property consists of a mix of scrub soils originally timbered with brigalow, blackbutt, bauhinia and bottle trees. A percentage of the property has been blade ploughed and sown to improved pastures.
Illa-Langi has secure water from the Benleith Water Board, which is reticulated to seven water points throughout the property, six dams and semi-permanent holes in Gerry's Creek.
There are 11 main paddocks,as well as horse and weaner paddocks in close proximity to the house and yards. There are also new steel cattle yards.
Other improvements include a three bedroom homestead, machinery shed, four bay garage, workshop, hay shed and stables.
Contact Brad Hanson, 0408 684 612, or Gary Bishop, 0439 982 588, Hourn & Bishop Qld.
