Farmers feedback sought on machinery warranties and servicing

Dodgy manufacturer warranties and the service and upkeep of agricultural machinery are set to be examined as part of a investigation by the fair trading and competition watchdog.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission is calling on farmers to provide feedback after it identified concerns about agricultural machinery and after-sales market servicing and warranty issues.

ACCC deputy chair Mick Keogh said the commission was concerned by issues surrounding the sale and serving of agricultural machinery.

"Agricultural machinery costs a lot to purchase and maintain," Mr Keogh said.



"A number of barriers, including warranty clauses, may be preventing farmers from using an independent business to repair or service their equipment. We hear that this can result in delays at critical times."



The investigation will form part of a review following an initial inquiry into the sector in April 2018.

Mr Keogh urged farmers to complete the online 30-minute survey which asked farmers about their dealings with agricultural machinery.

The survey hopes to identify:



options available to farmers in the event of problems with machinery, including accessing parts, diagnostic tools and software

whether warranty terms and agreements between manufacturers and dealers may limit access to servicing and repairs

competition concerns stemming from the policies of machinery manufacturers regarding data collection and ownership.

The survey close date was extended until April 22 in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic to give respondents more time.

"We want to hear about farmers' experiences when purchasing and obtaining repairs to agricultural machinery, and encourage them to contribute to our survey," Mr Keogh said.



Mr Keogh said agricultural machinery repairs were often not covered by Australian Consumer Law when farmers sought to have broken or failed equipment repaired.

"Manufacturers have significant discretion as to what warranty protections are offered and how they apply, and we're concerned that farmers may not be aware of these limitations," he said.

The survey closes at April 22.

For more information, email agriculturalmachinery@accc.gov.au.



