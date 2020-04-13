USDA report bearish for wheat

The April United States Department of Agriculture Report, released on the eve of Easter last week, was bearish for wheat. Global ending stock estimates were lifted by 5.64 million tonnes, and US ending stocks were lifted by 820,000t. Neither should impress the market.

However, Chicago Board of Trade futures still managed to make some gains, with support coming when funds that had been sitting on the sidelines waiting to buy, began adding to positions.

In the US it looks as though wheat for feed use has been reduced. Exports were also reduced as US wheat prices have become uncompetitive again.

As expected, exports from Russia were reduced by 1.5mt, down to 33.5mt. This compares with exports of 35.8mt the year before. However, those losses from Russia were offset by a 1.5mt lift in EU exports as the pace of their exports continues to be good, particularly with less competition from Russia into the end of the marketing year.

MARKET UPDATE: The weekly movements in wheat prices. Source: Malcolm Bartholomaeus.

Global consumption estimates were also reduced. These involved 2.0mt for China, 1.9mt for India and 1.0mt for the EU. The result was a 5.64mt lift in global wheat stocks.

We can adjust for the increase in stocks in China and India, but that still leaves a lift in stocks of 2.2mt since the March estimates.

Basically, whichever way we look at it, the latest USDA report has been bearish for wheat, both at the US level and globally.

Of course, one aspect of the current market is the increased buying by some of the major importers, worried about food security in the face of potential shipping delays caused by the coronavirus. If that wave of buying goes away, and importers become more comfortable with just in time supply lines again, we could see an easing in demand as we move into the second half of 2020.

That is where the outcome of the 2020 northern hemisphere crop will come into play. While the Russian crop is still estimated by some to be around 84mt, the potential for a significant downgrade is building the longer it stays dry. Ukraine may also see dry conditions impacting their crop as well.

In France, 62 per cent of the newly planted spring wheat crop is rated good to excellent, down from 83pc in the same week last year. This comes after their winter acreages were reduced because of wet conditions.

We have also had the first national crop condition reports in the US for this year, with 62pc of their winter wheat crop rated good to excellent, up from 60pc at the same time last year.