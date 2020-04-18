Ready to fire at Glen Ayr

PROPERTY OF THE WEEK

Location: Tottenham

More than 12 months of progressive destocking, capped by 290mm of glorious rain recorded since early February, has left all systems set to go for the next owners of Tottenham's Glen Ayr Aggregation.

The sprawling 10,167 hectare (25,123 acre) Central West aggregation is made up of four separate properties, put together over half a century by the Stonestreet family.

Owned now by Bruce and his wife Carol Stonestreet, the aggregation has been listed for sale by Elders with expressions of interest invited for the property as a whole or in portions by a closing date of May 8.

It was Bruce's father, Norman Stonestreet, who laid the foundations for today's aggregation when he struck out from his home base at Blayney to buy a 2526ha Tottenham property called Glen Ayr.

Owned at the time by Ron Howarth from Forbes, and before that by Lorimer and Davidson families, it was used by Norman mainly to run cattle, along with another out-station on the Bogan.

The owners are leaving a rich opening for an investor to acquire a substantial chunk of Central West mixed farming heartland.

In due course his son Bruce took over Glen Ayr, and in 1997 bought the nearby Warrawong (3544ha), to which was added in 2000 The Bluff (2495ha), and two years later Dalsboro (1602ha).

This made up the aggregation now for sale, which takes the form of two separate land parcels, the Glen Ayr homestead block, and the rest, with one other property (Miamley) between them.



Situated 60 kilometres south-west of Tottenham and 85km north of Condobolin, Glen Ayr comprises level to sloping country of deep red loam soils, rising to low hills.

Just over half of the total area has been cultivated, of which some 1380ha has so far been prepared for sowing this season.

Under present ownership the property has been operated principally as a livestock enterprise, with 500 Angus breeders and progeny grown to feeder weights, and 2000 Dorper ewes lambing twice yearly for prime lamb production.

Estimated carrying capacity is 9600 DSE, and cropping until now has mostly been an adjunct to the grazing operation, consisting mainly of oats grown for grazing and fodder.

Destocking in response to the drought began in late 2018 and has left the property now with just 90 head of cattle and about 400 Dorper ewes, enabling the country to respond quickly to recent rains.

Average rainfall is 425mm and following the rains all dams are full and creeks overflowing.

Glen Ayr is subdivided into 14 main paddocks and the other three blocks into 21, with an inter-connecting laneway.

The comfortable five-bedroom Glen Ayr homestead, built in the late 1920s for the Davidson family and renovated and extended by the present owners, is set in established gardens with an in-ground pool.

It is complemented by a four-bedroom cottage for staff or guests.

Working improvements are extensive and include several machinery sheds, three shearing sheds, multiple yards for sheep, cattle or goats, silos and a 55m x 40m aircraft hangar and vehicle shed.

