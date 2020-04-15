Adelaide Show announces 2020 cancellation

CORONAVIRUS has forced the cancellation of another major event on the calendar with the Royal Adelaide Show not to go ahead in September.

Speaking this morning, Royal Agricultural & Horticultural Society of SA Inc chief executive officer John Rothwell said planning for the 2020 event would temporarily go into recess, before organisation of the 245th event began for 2021.

He said the large crowds - with more than half a million through the gate across the 10 days - meant the show did not fit in with recommendations.

He said by announcing this 140 days out, it gave exhibitors plenty of warning.

Mr Rothwell said they would be talking with the different committees involved in the planning of the show to see if some events could still go ahead, out of the public.

But he said these would still involve a lot of planning.

"With the wine show, there are international judges and a lot of glassware, so these are the things we need to think about," he said.

While there has been speculation the school's steer carcase competition could still go ahead, Mr Rothwell sad there was still some uncertainty about how schools would be operating in the coming months.

This is only the fourth time in 181 years the RAS has not gone ahead - with it cancelled during the two world wars, the 1919 Spanish Flu and the Victorian Gold Rush in 1852, when large numbers of men went interstate.

Mr Rothwell said the 245th event, which was to be held this year and will now be held in 2021, is an international record.

He said sponsorship for events had been tracking well up until this decision was made.

Mr Rothwell said staff had already been temporarily stood down and this would continue.

Plans for smaller events scheduled later in the year, such as the Caravan and Camping Expo, are still uncertain.

This follows on from the decision by the Royal National Agricultural and Industrial Association of Qld, last week to cancel the Royal Qld Show or Ekka, while the Sydney Royal Easter Show, which was scheduled to finish today, was cancelled in early March.

No decision has been made about the Royal Melbourne Show, which is held in late September.

The SA Junior Heifer Expo held at the showgrounds in the July school holidays has also been cancelled today.





