St George 'drought proofing fodder factory'

A PROPERTY developed by St George irrigation pioneer, the late Ray Kidd, is being promoted as a "drought proofing fodder factory".

New Cashmere totals 4458 hectares (11,016 acres) and is described as an excellent mix of improved grazing country and irrigation.

The property has 489ha developed for flood irrigation and 3961ha of grazing.

The grazing country is divided into nine paddocks.

New Cashmere features four high capacity irrigation bores and a 2400 megalitre water licence.

Stock water includes large dams and bore water concrete troughs.



Improvements include an excellent set of all steel cattle yards with an undercover working area, large machinery shed, commodity bunker and wash down bay.

Marketing agent Phillip Kelly, Colliers International, said New Cashmere had the potential to provide new owners with a drought proofing fodder factory.

"New Cashmere offers diversity in production, water and grass with development and growth opportunity," Mr Kelly said.

New Cashmere is being offered by the estate of Ray Kidd. Expressions of interest close with Colliers International on May 18.



