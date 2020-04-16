Qld grain growers sweating on rain

QUEENSLAND grain growers are sweating on receiving a seemingly meagre 30-40mm of rain to top up stored soil moisture and begin planting winter crops.

AgForce Grains president Brendan Taylor said grain growers were chomping at the bit ready to begin planting from Anzac Day, if there was rain in the next fortnight.

"As a rule of thumb, Anzac Day is the start for early winter crop planting, but we really have May and June to get crop in," Mr Taylor said.



All it will take is 30-40mm to get the planters moving. - - Brendan Taylor, AgForce

"All it will take is 30-40mm to get the planters moving.



"If it does come, we can expect an enormous winter crop planting."



The last decent winter crop in Queensland was in 2016.



After four years of well below average rainfall, farmers are keen to get back into full production.

BoM's eight day outlook show very little rain on mainland Australia.

Speaking from his farm Broadlea at Warra west of Dalby on the northern Downs, Mr Taylor said farmers were keen to make up for lost time during the extended drought by taking advantage of very strong global grain prices.



Mr Taylor said even without further rain, some growers would be deep planting seed using moisture-seeking planting equipment.



"It disturbs the ground a bit more, and is harder on gear and burns more diesel, but it's a good option for some growers," he said.

However, while both NSW and Victoria look set for a good year, the immediate outlook for rain in Queensland is not promising.



The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting at best only about 1mm to fall over the Darling Downs during the next eight day period.



The news is better for May to July.



BoM says there is a 60-75 per cent chance those three months will be wetter than average for most of Australia.

As Lloyd George from Ag Scientia reports (see p23), wheat prices are on the up, with prices in the $430/tonne range, and sorghum is topping $400 at some Queensland depots.



Munbeans are also making big money at $1400/t.

Chickpeas will also be a popular option, particularly if India reduces its tariff levels on imported grain following logistics complications across the sub-continent because of COVID-19.

