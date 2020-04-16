A SPECIALISED cattle business situated in the tightly-held Theodore region has come to market.

Located on the banks of the Dawson River, Acacia is a cattle enterprise combining beef production and irrigated farming.

The 1076 hectare (2659 acre) property is being sold through an expressions of interest campaign conducted by JLL Agribusiness directors Geoff Warriner and Chris Holgar and TopX directors Tom McLeish and Brett Christie.

Acacia has 204ha of flood Irrigation, 216ha of irrigated leucaena, 161ha of dryland leucaena, and 427ha of grazing country.



Expressions of interest on Acacia close on May 27.

TopX's Brett Christie said the highly developed enterprise was a viable standalone operation or a logical addition to an established supply chain.

"Grazing areas are underpinned by in excess of 220ha of irrigated leucaena while irrigated farming areas have the ability to grow a range of summer and winter crops including forage, cereals and cotton," Mr Christie said.



JLL's Chris Holgar said the Theodore region was one of the most productively diverse and tightly held regions in Queensland.

"The property benefits from significant water licences, by district standards, which underpin the operation and provide production security year in year out, irrespective of the prevailing seasonal conditions," Mr Holgar said.

Expressions of interest close on May 27.

Contact Chris Holgar, 0411 177 167, and Geoff Warriner, 0408 687 880, JLL Agribusiness, or Brett Christie, 0428 417 008, and Tom McLeish, 0427 580 490, TopX.



The story Irrigated cattle enterprise for sale first appeared on Queensland Country Life.