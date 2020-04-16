Community grants available for not-for-profits

The Westpac Foundation has announced a $500,000 partnership with the Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal to expand its community Grant program in rural, regional, and remote areas across Australia.

Established in 2012, the grant program provides $10,000 in funding to local not-for-profit organisations that provide opportunities through education, training and employment.



Westpac Foundation CEO Susan Bannigan said the foundation believed education, training and job opportunities were a powerful pathway out of disadvantage.

"By partnering with the FRRR, we hope to provide more support for local organisations creating opportunities for people who need it most in rural Australian communities," she said.



Ms Bannigan said in addition to the funding, community grant recipients receive access to pro bono support via the Westpac Changemaker program, which includes access to leadership development programs, legal support and financial capability training.

"We have learned that we have much greater impact when we connect our community partners to passionate Westpac employee volunteers," she said.



"Now more than ever, it's important for us to support our partners beyond our funding and we're delighted to further extend our pro bono offering to all corners of the country."

FRRR CEO Natalie Egleton said the foundation had been established in 2000 and since that time had distributed nearly $100 million to more than 10,000 projects across rural, regional and remote Australian communities.

"Proportionally, there are higher rates of socioeconomic disadvantage in rural and remote Australia compared to capital cities and metropolitan areas. That's exacerbated when there's drought and fires - and now COVID-19 is making life even more challenging," she said.

"The Westpac Foundation Rural Community Grants program in partnership with the FRRR is intended to help not-for-profits creating pathways to employment to respond to these challenges.



"When people are upskilled or have access to further education and training, they are more likely to have better health outcomes and be more connected socially, which goes a long way to developing vibrant, sustainable communities."

Previous grant recipient, Western Australian not-for-profit Camera Story co-founder Jacqeline Warrick said her organisation used the grant to provide photography workshops to Indigenous Australian women living in the Kimberley region of WA.



"The physical remoteness of communities we work with means that access to basic services is limited, and opportunities for training and employment are few," she said.



"Our community grant funding enabled Camera Story to work with women in Derby and surrounding communities to upskill them in creative and commercial photography and open up a potential future revenue stream for them and their family."



Applications for Westpac Foundation's Rural Community Grants in partnership with the FRRR are open Wednesday 15 April 2020 - Wednesday 13 May 2020. Not for profit organisations can apply via the FRRR application gateway.