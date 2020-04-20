Boondarra asking $10.4 million | Video

VERSATILE Maranoa property Boondarra is on the market for $10.4 million following Louwrens and Emma Smit's decision to retire and relocate back to Western Australia.



Located 91km south west of Roma, the asking price of the well developed 9423 hectare (23,285 acre) property equates to about $1104/ha ($447/acre).

The property has improvements to handle cattle, sheep and goats.



The reasonably level terrain is a mixture of about 6870ha of darker brigalow, belah melon hole interspersed with reddish kurrajong, box, sandalwood country. About 480ha has been blade ploughed with the balance predominantly stick raked and suckers poisoned.



All the cleared country carries a dense coverage of pastures including buffel, Mitchell, and Flinders grasses as well as herbages.



The balance of the country has established buffel grass. There are creek channels, and red loam box sandalwood country with areas of mulga and ironbark, which has been pulled and some of it raked.

Improvements include a Westbuilt home built in 2016.

Water is supplied from 11 dams, Tartulla Creek and a share bore.

The fencing is nearly all new in the last 10 years. About 8km is to be completed to fully enclose the property in an exclusion fence in two sections. The internal fences are a mix of sheep and goat proof netting and four barb steel fences.

The Westbuilt three-bedroom home was built in 2016. There is also an enclosed four bay garage, workshop, and a machinery/hay shed. There are also steel cattle yards, sheep yards, and a shearing shed.

The Smits run a predominately a backgrounding operation selling steers to feedlots. They also have a small number of breeders, a Dorper sheep stud and a small Boer goat flock.

Contact Rob Wildermuth, 0428 222 687, Ray White Rural Queensland.

