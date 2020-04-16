New compact range hits the market

A new range of compact John Deere machinery suitable for the agricultural market has been launched in Australia by the RDO Australia Group, parent company of Vanderfield.

RDO Equipment general manager operations Mark Kuhn said he was pleased to bring the John Deere G-series skid steers and compact track loaders, along with the E-series mini excavators to Australia, particularly as the timing coincided with the first anniversary for the company.

"When we launched in Australia in May last year, we set out to make a big mark on the Australian construction and forestry machinery markets," he said.



"I'm proud to say we've achieved a lot in nearly 12 months since the launch, including the employment of over 100 support staff, setup of 12 branches and over 30 service vehicles have hit the road.

"In addition, the consolidation of RDO Equipment, Vanderfield and Vermeer Australia under the RDO Australia Group banner has put us in a great position to deliver this new range to a wider market, who will experience even stronger service and support across the three companies."

The John Deere 332G skid steer loader.

Mr Kuhn said the G-series skid steers and compact track loaders were available now, while the E-series mini excavators should be available by mid-year.

"The G-Series skid steers and compact track loaders are packed with impressive specs and features to increase productivity, plus plenty of power and torque, and strong pushing power and breakout forces," he said.



"Whether you're an owner operator using machinery across a variety of tradie jobs, or need a multipurpose machine on farm, these machines are versatile enough to be used across many applications.

"The John Deere compact range has a strong history of performance in the US market, so we're excited to bring these to our Australian customers so they can experience the range for themselves."

Mr Kuhn said it was also important to note that the new compact range would be backed by the service and support of the RDO group.

"We know that a great machine is only the starting point," he said.

"We have great strength in the ag sector and regional locations with the Vanderfield brand, and with the service and support provided by RDO Equipment and our expert John Deere technicians, customers will experience a full-sized support package across an even bigger range of sectors."