Jimbour Plain's Oban ready to go

STRONG interest is expected in the exceptional Jimbour Plain property Oban, in the run up to its auction in Dalby on April 30.

Offered by Fitzsimmons Real Estate, Oban features quality soils that produce high yields. The property comprises level black, self mulching, treeless Jimbour Plain soils, nearly all cultivated except for infrastructure and roads.

Oban covers 377 hectares (931 acres) in two titles, and is located 6km north of Jimbour, and 31km north of Dalby.

Adding to the appeal of the property is that 300mm rain has been recorded since the start of 2020. Oban has a full profile of moisture and is fallow with sufficient nitrogen in the soil to allow for planting opportunities in 2020.

Improvements include a four bedroom house, large workshop, machinery sheds, two paddock sheds, two 100 tonne silos and two earth dams.

Contact Michael Fitzsimmons, 0427 621 758, Aaron Landgren, 0402 455 708, Fitzsimmons Real Estate, Dalby.

