A mid-north opportunity

Ray White Rural South Australia is extremely pleased to offer the Honan Estate for sale by expressions of Interest.



The estate is being offered for sale as five separate non-contingent lots, with expressions of interest closing Thursday, May 7, at 1pm.

The properties comprise 1,658.13 hectares (approximately 4097 acres) in the Hallett and Whyte Yarcowie area.



They present a highly sought after opportunity to acquire productive and reliable agricultural land.



The five lots include:

Lot 1 - Slattery's North, 174ha (429.95 ac);

Lot 2 - Slattery's South, 289.1ha (714.36 ac);

Lot 3 - The Block, 47.62ha (117.66 ac);

Lot 4 - Benalla, 408.41ha (1009.18 ac);

Lot 5 - Mount Sly, 739ha (1826.06 ac).



Structural improvements include a three bedroom stone homestead in an attractive setting on Benalla.



There are three shearing sheds, one on each of Lots 1, 4 and 5 and all with good sheep yards.



Lot 2 - Slattery's South has a valuable bonus asset with a consistent income by way of a lease agreement for six wind turbines located on the western portion of the property.

The properties comprises an attractive blend of gently undulating arable land and open hills grazing land with native clovers and grasses, providing excellent quality pastures across the hills.



Soils are mainly red/brown clay/loam soil types.



The Honan Estate properties have been run in conjunction to consistently produce excellent quality, high yielding merino wool and have consistently turned off quality lambs from a self replacing merino enterprise.



The properties have a secure stock water supply from equipped bores.



Fencing is generally considered to be in good condition with an ongoing fencing replacement program.

"The offering of the five parcels of land in the Honan Estate presents a great opportunity to acquire highly sought after mixed farming land in this reliable and respected agricultural region," Ray White Rural South Australia principal, Daniel Schell said.

