Weather takes focus off virus

The grain markets finished last week with the focus shifting away from the coronavirus to weather and other supply and demand issues.

One focus was the pace of Russian exports. The quotas imposed by Russia were seen as being close to what exports were expected to be anyway, and would therefore have little impact on global trade. However, that thought has been revised, with the current pace of exports suggesting that the quota might run out as early as mid-May

If Russian exports stop sooner than expected, it will leave a period where Russia is not an active player in global trade, leaving the door open for the EU and North America.

The real news continues to be the weather though. In the US another significant snow event is seen as delaying planting of corn and soybeans. Delays now can be overcome, but delayed planting has been an issue for a couple of seasons, so there is a degree of nervousness.

MARKET UPDATE: The weekly movements in wheat prices. Source: Malcolm Bartholomaeus.

Another hotspot is the Black Sea region. There are significant rainfall deficits across large areas of Russia and Ukraine, but snow and rain are forecast for southern Russia and Ukraine. The cold will slow growth rates, but the moisture will be welcome.

The current assessment is that the expected rains will not break the drought. A lot more rain will be needed during May to get the region back onto a normal seasonal footing.

Europe is where there are real concerns about the extent of the dry conditions. Conditions are currently as dry as they have had since 2008, particularly in Germany. Not only has it been dry, but it has been warm as well, pushing soil moisture levels down rapidly.

Dryness is also an issue in France where their crop ratings have fallen another percentage point to 60 per cent good to excellent. This is the worst since the data was first collated in 2012. To put the rating into context, the five-year average rating for this time of year is 86pc good to excellent.

The European dryness extends across the UK, France, Germany, Poland and Romania. There may be rain this week in southern France, but the dryness is expected to continue in northern and eastern Europe.

The current dryness comes after a very wet planting period last year saw poor crop establishment and reduced areas being planted. Dryness is now impacting both the winter crops, and the newly planted spring crops.

For us it is a game of patience. There is little we can do except wait and see the northern hemisphere seasons play out. It is interesting that there are issues in all three major regions from North America, across Europe and into the Black Sea.