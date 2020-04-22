Colanya auction on May 29

THE 13,104 hectare (32,381 acre) Longreach property Colanya is will be auctioned online by Ray White Rural on May 29.



Located 140km north west of Longreach, Colanya is being offered by the Harris family to dissolve a family partnership.

The lightly shaded Mitchell grass country on open pebbly downs has channels feeding off neighbouring hills.

Infrastructure includes a solid four bedroom homestead.

The property is well watered with two bores and 10 dams servicing 23 tanks and up to 50 troughs. It is a maximum of 3km to water.

Infrastructure includes a four bedroom homestead, two bedroom cottage, sheep and cattle yards, six stand shearing shed, shearers quarters, machinery shed, workshop, and hayshed.

Colanya is fenced into 23 paddocks including holding paddocks, serviced by a useful laneway system. All of the dams are also fenced.

Plant and equipment offered with the property includes a Fiat 70-66 tractor with a front end loader with bucket and forks, 1988 model Toyota LandCruiser, Honda XR 250 motorbike, Honda Big Red four wheeler with spray rig, and a Polaris four wheeler.



Contact Rhys Peacock, 0458 582 345, or Bill Seeney, 0427 580 301, Ray White Rural.

