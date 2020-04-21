Online store sales ramp up, heralding 'new era' for cattle market

ONLINE bidding at store sales has kicked into gear in a big way with a cutting-edge system put in place by two prominent ag-tech companies trialed in Victoria last week seeing close to 30 per cent of lots purchased remotely.

Saleyards from around the country are now in discussion with Outcross and AuctionsPlus about running out the new way of operating as quickly as possible.

Agents have described it as a watershed moment that will see livestock selling enter a new era - one that was already in the pipeline but has been ramped up as a solution to the social distancing rules forced on the cattle and sheep marketing game.

Outcross provides software to 95pc of yards around the country, plus contract staff to the larger selling centres in Queensland, NSW and Victoria.

It joined forces with online livestock selling platform AuctionsPlus, with its database of more than 50,000 buyers, to share data and create a fully functioning online store sale.

Online bidding has been happening in store sales in small pockets particularly since the lockdowns started, typically via Facebook. They generally see less than 5pc of stock sold to remote purchasers and are not nearly as comprehensive in the supply of pre-sale information.

Of the 248 lots penned at Mortlake, 72 went to online buyers and 60pc attracted online bids. NSW restockers and feedlots took a good helping and there was also good competition from South Australia.

Outcross managing director Tom Newsome explained each agent's nominated accredited AuctionsPlus assessor collected details on all pens, in addition to information usually displayed on saleyard placards.

This information, as well as photos, videos and the usual data uploaded via the Outcross software, was used to generate an online catalogue.

This was distributed to the AuctionsPlus network, and those who chose not to attend the saleyards - whether to comply with social distancing, due to personal health concerns or due to distance - were able to secure cattle form the sale via the AuctionsPlus online bidding platform.

Mr Newsome said the challenge in saleyards had been putting together an online catalogue on the morning of the sale.

"Because we have guys on the ground that understand the process we've been able to populate catalogues in a short space of time," he said.

"Then one of our contract team acts as an interface during the sale."



Every bid was uploaded through the platform in real time so the bidding on AuctionsPlus followed the live bidding.

Those involved remotely could watch the process and see whether bids were held on the floor.

Mr Newswome said the solution had been in the works for some time but with the COVID situation it became obvious there was an acute industry need to get it up and running immediately.

Yass will run the online system at its sale on Friday and even saleyards in Western Australia have expressed interest in setting it up.

Agents said the success of the online store sale was changing the perspective of vendors who had been concerned about a potential lack of buyer competition.

Warrnambool agent Gary Chisholm said it was likely this was now the 'new way of operating' and that was a good thing because it would really boost competition for cattle.

Mr Newsome said even post-COVID, the technology would allow people to take part in sales without travelling long distances and would be a good tool for restockers to take advantage of in the future.

"Whether it becomes a regular feature of weekly prime and fat sales is yet to be seen but that is definitely achievable," he said.

"There are plenty of obstacles in play thanks to the pandemic we're dealing with but this could be a silver lining for the saleyard industry that will only make it stronger.

"Necessity is always the mother of invention."

