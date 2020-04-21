THE highly productive Central Queensland property once owned by beef industry heavyweight, the late John Purcell, is on the market.

Offered by the Purcell family, Yatton was long associated with the hard hitting industry representative, who served as the Cattlemens Union president during 1984-86 and again from 1994-97. He was also the chairman of Property Rights Australia from 2005-09.



Located 6km from Clarke Creek and 195km north west of Rockhampton, Yatton was drawn in a ballot by Mr Purcell and his brother Bill in 1959.



John Purcell served as Cattlemens Union president during 1984-1986 and again from 1994-1997.

The 2823 hectare (6976 acre) freehold property is described as a good mixture of developed brigalow and softwood scrub country running onto downs and coolibah river country along the Isaac River.

Improved pastures include buffel, green panic, urochloa, bambatsi, couch, seca and some native grasses.



Yatton is a 2823 hectare (6976 acre) freehold property at Clarke Creek.

The river country is comprised of deep fertile black soil flats and areas along the watercourses shaded by blue gum, river red gum, coolibah and Moreton Bay ash.

Yatton has a year-round supply of water from the Isaac River and three permanent water holes.



There is also a 410 megalitre water licence, which could be developed for irrigation.



The buyer will have the opportunity to buy a quality herd of Droughtmaster/Brangus-cross cattle.

Improvements include a three bedroom heritage style homestead, two bedroom cottage, sheds and yards.



The buyer also has the opportunity to purchase the quality Droughtmaster/Brangus-cross herd of cattle.



Yatton will be auctioned online by Ray White Rural on May 28.

Contact Richard Brosnan 0400 361 114, Ray White Rural Rockhampton.

MORE READING: 'Vale John Purcell OAM'.

The story John Purcell's Yatton goes to market first appeared on Queensland Country Life.