Disaster rebuild help for livestock producers goes virtual

Red meat producers throughout Australia impacted by recent bushfires can still access vital support to help with their recovery and rebuild amid COVID-19 restrictions, with a range of support programs now being delivered through online platforms.



Meat & Livestock Australia's Back to Business program, which allows producers in fire-affected regions to access up to three free one-on-one-sessions with a local farm business consultant, continues to be successfully delivered online.



The program has already been taken up by 74 individual farm businesses throughout New South Wales, Victoria, South Australia, Western Australia, and Tasmania.



A series of free weekly webinars is also being held for livestock producers, offering practical tips to help rebuild on the back of not only recent bushfires, but also drought, floods and storms.



Hosted by MLA, Australian Wool Innovation, Sheep Connect NSW, and Integrity Systems Company, the hour-long webinars are being held every Tuesday at 1pm through to 9 June, offering resources and support to help those impacted by recent challenging events get back to business.



MLA Managing Director Jason Strong said to date, more than 500 producers had participated in the weekly webinars, which were originally scheduled as face-to-face workshops throughout bushfire and drought impacted regions.



"It's important to remember that many producers impacted by bushfires are still in the recovery and rebuild phase," he said.



"The one-on-one support sessions give producers clarity and direction by prioritising actions, which is vital during the ongoing recovery phase, while the webinars enable producers to access expert speakers, tools and advice."



To complement the webinars, a podcast has also been launched featuring webinar presenters and technical experts. Simply search Back to Business in your podcast app to download the podcast.



For more information on the webinars and how to register, visit https://www.mla.com.au/news-and-events/events-and-workshops/ or https://sheepconnectnsw.com.au/events/