NSW fulfils half of overdue key Murray-Darling Basin obligation

NSW has taken a baby step towards completing one of its key Murray-Darling Basin Plan obligations, submitting just over half of its water sharing plans.

The state handed over 11 of its 20 Water Resource Plans (WRPs), which have been long overdue, to the federal government.

NSW Water Minister said the WRPs related to groundwater through the NSW section of the basin.



"My department is now working the remaining nine related to surface water," Ms Pavey said.

"I made a commitment to communities late last year that I would re-engage with them on Water Resource Plans, and I will continue to meet that commitment throughout this process.

"Despite the challenges associated with COVID-19, my department and I are working with communities through video-and tele-conferencing to ensure their views are heard for the remaining nine surface water plans."



Federal Water Minister Keith Pitt said the plans were now being assessed by the Murray-Darling Basin Authority (MDBA) and he expected the remaining nine "in the near future".

"This important milestone is a sign of our positive collaboration on water management in the Murray-Darling Basin," Minister Pitt said.

"These water resource plans are an integral part of the Basin Plan, and having them in place will provide certainty for water users."

The MDBA will review the water resource plans against the requirements of the Basin Plan, and advise Minister Pitt on the outcome.



"While assessing the plans can take some effort, my expectation is that this will be done quickly to ensure that our Basin communities have the certainty that they deserve," Minister Pitt said.



The other basin states have already submitted their WRPs, which are either being assessed or have been approved by the Commonwealth.