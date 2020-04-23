MAURICE and Janice Thomson's are set to retire with the sale of their diverse 2944 hectare (7276 acre) Condamine property Dunkery.

Very well suited to cattle, farming, sheep and prime lambs, Dunkery will be auctioned by Landmark Harcourts on June 11.

Located 25km south of Condamine and 149km west of Dalby, the exceptionally well developed and maintained property.



Landmark Harcourt's promotional video for Dunkery.

The Thomsons have owned Dunkery since 1989, and are only the second owners in 76 years.

Dunkery is described as having fully developed brigalow, belah scrub soils with some melonhole influence running to Undulla Creek.



The property has prolific stands of improved bambatsi, buffel, premier digit and Gatton panic pastures.



All of the country has been farmed, or blade ploughed.

All of the country has been farmed and sown to improved pastures, or blade ploughed. There is 160ha currently ready for winter crop.

Improvements include a four bedroom homestead set in attractive lawns and gardens, workshop, hayshed, and a machinery shed.

Improvements include steel cattle yards.

There is also an excellent six stand shearing shed with 1400 sheep, bugle shaped sheep yards, shearers' quarters, three bedroom cottage, steel cattle yards, and silos.

Bore water is reticulated to majority of paddocks. There are also five dams.



Contact Darryl Langton, 0427 233 359, or Terry Ryan, 0418 260 063, Landmark Harcourts.

MORE READING: 'Boondarra asking $10.4 million'.

The story Versatile Dunkery auction on June 11 | Video first appeared on Queensland Country Life.