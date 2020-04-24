1000 days and no update on NSW water corruption investigation

IT HAS been more than a 1000 days since the NSW government referred a former water minister and several senior bureaucrats to its corruption watchdog, yet no findings or updates have been provided.



Shooters, Fishers and Farmers MP for Murray, Helen Dalton, has demanded to know what the hold up is.

In July 2017, the state government referred several people, including former water minister Kevin Humphries, to the Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) following an ABC Four Corner's investigation that highlighted alleged government water corruption.

Ms Dalton called on the government to explain why ICAC had not report on its inquiry into water corruption for three years.

"Top basin cop Mick Keelty has just completed a report after his five-month inquiry into the Murray-Darling Basin," Ms Dalton said.



"So why has ICAC been so silent on its Murray Darling inquiry - which commenced exactly 1000 days ago this Sunday?"

"There no info on ICAC's website. No update. No report. No timeline."

A spokesperson for ICAC confirmed there was an "operational matter", however as it was ongoing, no further comment could be provided.

Ms Dalton put forward questions on notice to NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian regarding the ICAC inquiry in November, however they were ignored.



"The Darling River was destroyed, causing immense paid to rural communities," Ms Dalton said.

"We deserve an explanation from the NSW Government. Is this inquiry still active, and why is it taking so long?"