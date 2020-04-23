Bellevue makes $1.89m at auction

THE 2674 hectare (6608 acre) Western Downs property Bellevue Station has sold at an JLL Agribusiness online auction for $1.89 million.



The sale price is equal to about $707/ha ($/acre).



Comprising of 1000ha of freehold land and 1567ha of state lease, the property located 27km south of Tara has been developed to operate as a low input fattening and backgrounding enterprise.



Bellevue has 400 head timber cattle yards.

Marketing agent Clayton Smith, JLL Agribusiness, said Bellevue had sold above the reserve price.

"We received wide interest, which resulted in 10 active inquiries and six registered bidders," Mr Smith said.

The property features brigalow and belah soils and has established stands of native and improved pasture including bambatsi, buffel, urochloa and blue grass along with summer and winter herbages.

Bellevue is divided into 18 paddocks.

Improvements include a three bedroom home, garage, hay shed, 400 head timber cattle yards, and shearing shed. The property is divided into 18 paddocks and there are multiple dams.

"Bellevue was purchased by a Dalby-based family looking to secure a mixed farming and grazing enterprise.



The marketing of Bellevue was handled by Clayton Smith and Tom McLellan from JLL Agribusiness.

