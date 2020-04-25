Growers have access to data at their fingertips

Sean Coffey, National Variety Trials senior manager with GRDC, says the new harvest report resource will be useful for growers making decisions about which varieties to grow.

More valuable data from the grains industry's National Variety Trials program is being made available to growers in a new, easy to access format.

The Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC) has launched its inaugural series of NVT Harvest Reports which have a wealth of data on yield, quality and disease ratings from the extensive NVT program across a range of crop varieties.

GRDC NVT senior manager, Sean Coffey, says the 16 regional Harvest Reports contain the past five years of results (including 2019) for every NVT trial across Australia, with the information presented at a local site level to support grower and adviser decision making on variety selection.



"The reports are an exciting new addition to the stable of NVT resources, offering growers and advisers another layer of important information to help them with crop variety choice," Mr Coffey said.



He said he saw the reports having a fit as a research tool for growers looking to find the best varieties for their local area.

"We hope these publications will be seen as useful decision support tools, underpinning selection of varieties that offer the best fit for individual farming systems and growing environments."



Northern cropping region reports are for Central New South Wales; Northern NSW; Southern NSW; Central Queensland; and Southern Queensland.Southern reports cover Eyre Peninsula South Australia; Mid North and Yorke Peninsula SA; Mallee SA and Victoria; Western Victoria, Lower South-East SA and Tasmania; Northern Victoria; and Wimmera Victoria and Upper South-East SA.The five western region reports are for Albany Port Zone; Geraldton Port Zone; Kwinana West Port Zone; Esperance Port Zone; and Kwinana East Port Zone.



The 16 regional Harvest Reports are available via https://grdc.com.au/resources-and-publications/all-publications/nvt-harvest-reports.



There is NVT data available for wheat, barley, canola, chickpea, faba bean, field pea, lentil, lupin, oat and sorghum.

Existing NVT data resources will remain in place.