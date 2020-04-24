HQPlantations properties make $6.268m

THE 13 properties offered by HQPlantations have sold for a combined $6.268 million during a online auction on April 23.



The assets were sold on behalf of HQPlantations, attracting 55 registered bidders across the 13 lots, with some multiple properties attracting 10 competing buyers.



The 370 hectare (914 acre) property at 356 McLeods Road, Monto, took the crown for the biggest sale of the day making $876,000.

Ray White Mundubbera principal Janelle Duffin said to be able to sell 13 out of 13 properties at an online auction given the current climate was quite remarkable.



"It's a great irony that rural properties continue to provide shoots of growth," Ms Duffin said.



"We've worked incredibly hard across the five-week campaign. And it all came together in the last two weeks as we got to grips with the online auction platform, and then essentially trained every one of our registered bidders on how the process worked."



The other sales were:



- West Wooroolin Road, Wooroolin (66ha (163 acres) - $600,000.

- Ogilvy Road, Wooroolin - $310,000.



- Birt Road, Memerambi - $455,000.



- Benair Road, Benair (65ha/161 acres) - $295,000.

- Pedersons Road, Cushnie - $300,000.



- McLeods Road, Monto - $876,000.



- Lyndon Old Rosevale Road, Jandowae - $807,000.

- Jinghi Gully Road, Jandowae 258ha (637 acres) - $600,000.



- Wooden Hut Road, Wattle Grove - $220,000.



- Coolabunia Malar Road, Hodgleigh - $290,000.



- Proston Boondooma Road, Proston 128ha (316 acres) - $320,000.



- Monogorilby Road, Monogorilby (457ha/1128 acres) - $875,000.

The marketing of the HQPlantations properties was handled by Ray White Rural's Mundubbera and Dalby offices.



