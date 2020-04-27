Drillham's Mungibulang offered

WESTERN Downs property Mundibulanga Aggregation is described as having excellent infrastructure suitable for an integrated cattle enterprise.

Comprising of the two holdings Mundibulanga and Sandlewood Grove, the properties cover a total of 2678 hectares (6617 acres) 7km south of Drillham.

The aggregation is being offered as a whole or as separate assets through an expressions of interest campaign led by JLL Agribusiness directors Geoff Warriner and Chris Holgar.

"Throughout the past four years, significant investment has been made into the aggregation, including the establishment of improved pasture, upgrading of water reticulation systems and livestock handling infrastructure ensuring the utmost level of efficiency and productivity," Mr Warriner said.

Soil include mainly deep dark/brown and grey cracking clays of undulating brigalow/belah land types, which transition to ironbark and spotted gum ridges and box flats along the various water courses.

"Given recent rainfall events during which the aggregation has accumulated in excess of 300mm, extensive stands of pasture are present, enabling an incoming purchaser the ability to utilise the aggregation to its potential," Mr Holgar said.



Mundibulanga covers 1699ha (4198 acres) with a estimated carrying capacity of 510 adult equivalents and is regarded as the headquarters of the aggregation.

Operationally, Mundibulanga has has a set of ProWay yards, feed pens, sheds, two residences and a main homestead in established gardens.

Sandlewood Grove covers 980ha (2422 acres) and an estimated 290 adult equivalent carrying capacity. There is the functional infrastructure needed to run the property as a standalone enterprise.

Both properties have had significant investment in the development of grazing cells, water reticulation and establishment of improved pasture species including bambatsi, Gatton panic, buffel, desmanthus and burgundy bean.

Expressions of interest in the Mundibulanga aggregation close with JLL Agribusiness on June 7.

Contact Geoff Warriner, 0408 687 880, or Chris Holgar, 0411 177 167, JLL Agribusiness.



