Well developed Stonehenge on the market

CENTRALLY located 908 hectare (2247 acre) Darling Downs property Stonehenge is being sold through an expressions of interest process through Elders.



Located 30km south east of Millmerran, 95km south west of Toowoomba and 85km to the west of Warwick, there have been substantial improvements to the property under the current ownership.



These include large areas of improved pastures, a new exclusion fence and new internal fencing. There is also about 240ha of cultivation.



Water is a feature of the Stonehenge with two bores piped to tanks throughout the property, supported by several creeks and dams.

The main five bedroom homestead has multiple living areas and is set in large gardens with meat house, cold room, ample shedding.

The modern two bedroom, two bathroom manager's cottage has an open verandah and carport within a fenced yard. An older third cottage has been previously used as shearers' accommodation.

Stonehenge is in four freehold titles.

Other improvements include timber cattle and sheep yards, a four stand shearing shed, machinery sheds and workshop, all near homestead complex.

The property has been destocked and is showing the benefits of recent rain and is described as carrying a large body of fresh feed.

Expression of interest close with Elders on July 1.



Contact Andrew Williams, 0429 004 299, Elders.

