Regional priorities as wallets open for infrastructure splurge

GOVERNMENTS across the nation are opening their wallets for a multi-million dollar splurge on infrastructure to boost the economy and there are dozens of major regional projects on the priority list.



Independent government organisation Infrastructure Australia has a priority list of almost 150 projects, and for regional Australia, the common themes are roads, rail and ports.



Infrastructure Australia prioritisation chief Robin Jackson said the large projects would be critical in the recovery from the "economic hibernation" of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"There is a continued need to focus future infrastructure investment on supporting access to and growth in our regions," Mr Jackson said.

"[The priority list] specifically addresses the concerns our regions face in the short, medium and long term, such as water security, digital connectivity, mobile telecommunications, freight, road maintenance and road safety measures."

NSW has an abundance of highway upgrades flagged as priorities, including upgrading the Princes Highway on the south coast with bypasses for Moruya, Milton and Ulladulla and improving the Newell highway, which connects many of the state's regional hubs.



Infrastructure Australia also lists dozens of the state's deadliest rural roads as a high priority.



In regional Queensland, almost every major road is in need of an upgrade.



Infrastructure Australia says if the state's regional road network is ignored, there will likely be a nationally-significant loss in productive.



About 65 per cent of the state's freight is moved via road and that is projected to grow by 20 per cent over the next decade.



Queensland's major north-south rail corridor also needs an estimated $784-million upgrade between Beerburrum to Nambour to move around its growing regional population.



Expanding the nation's ports are high on Infrastructure's list of recommended projects, to stimulate both the regional and national economies.

With the growing demand for lithium - a vital ingredient for anything with a battery - and the expected growth in agricultural exports from Western Australia's Pilbara region, Port Hedland is expected to near its capacity soon, and would benefit greatly from an upgrade.



Among South Australia's top priorities are the regional ports around the Spencer Gulf.

Infrastructure Australia recommends upgrading existing ports such as those at Whyalla and Port Bonython, or investing in new ones at locations such as Cape Hardy and Port Spencer.

