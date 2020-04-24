Supply chains the focus of a new industry group amid COVID-19

An agricultural task force of 25 industry bodies is set to provide critical feedback to the state government as the sector navigates its way through COVID-19.

Agriculture Minister Jaclyn Symes said the Victorian Agriculture Industry Reference Group would bring together Agriculture Victoria and industry representatives to sure-up critical supply chains.

In an announcement on Thursday morning, Ms Symes said the group would provide producers with up-to-date health and business advice and respond directly to farmers' feedback and concerns.

The group is also expected to provide information about commuting and accommodating seasonal workers and will answer frequently asked questions about how businesses can manage staff safely during the pandemic.

"Through the feedback they've brought to the group, our agricultural businesses have shown yet again how resilient they can be in the face of hardship, and some invaluable insight into the reality of the pandemic on regional Victoria," Ms Symes said.



MEMBERS: The group will be chaired by Agriculture Victoria. A government-appointed Rural Assistance Commissioner will also sit in on meetings.

Dairy Australia managing director David Nation, one of the 25 representatives in the group, said the approach would help strengthen the sharing of information across agriculture in Victoria.



"This work has brought together all of the Victorian agricultural industries to ensure each industry is connected to the latest developments, can share common issues and provide a direct line of feedback to government," Mr Nation said.

Ms Symes urged businesses adopt enhanced cleaning regimes, hygiene practices and physical distance measures to slow the spread of coronavirus.



