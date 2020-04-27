SA's pasta production surges

DESPITE unprecedented domestic demand for pasta in the past few months due to panic buying, whether or not SA-grown durum will attract a premium price this season as a result is still anyone's guess, according to San Remo grain research coordinator Fil Ciancio.

But Mr Ciancio said San Remo's demand for quality durum remained unchanged and encouraged growers to not just increase production, but to also aim for growing Durum 1 grade, to ensure the best pasta could be made.



Traditionally, San Remo supplies growers with a durum price prior to sowing, so "forecasting a potential increase in price was not easy", Mr Ciancio said.

"What is unusual about this year is the local demand is so strong that we are not seeing any pasta on supermarket shelves, but it is too difficult to predict how prices could change in the second half of the year," he said.

"San Remo is way above its usual production levels at the moment - should the demand continue indefinitely, which I suspect it will not, obviously the domestic market price could change."



But Mr Ciancio expected demand could reduce slightly later this year.

SA's durum growers are producing in the vicinity of 150,000 tonnes to 200,000t of durum wheat each year and San Remo requires the majority of that to maintain its pasta production levels.

"Grower production has certainly come back a bit in recent years - the biggest year I can remember was in 2001, the state produced about 380,000t of durum," Mr Ciancio said.

"But SA has not reached that level of production for years because many growers have dropped out of production for reasons we are not clear on."



Durum attracts a $50/t to $75/t premium compared with bread wheat.



Mr Ciancio said growers needed to be committed to meeting the specifications of Durum 1 grade, which requires 13 per cent protein, less than 3pc screenings and 90pc vitreous levels.

He said vitreous levels were integral to "smooth pasta".

"Low vitreous levels produce a soft grain that leads to sticky pasta and too much flour production," Mr Ciancio said.



Grain colour also has a lot to do with which grade growers achieve for their durum wheat.



"Producing yellow pasta is vital - we rely entirely on its natural colour to meet the requirements of quality pasta," Mr Ciancio said.

"No artificial colour is used to make our pasta and a vibrant yellow colour is also linked to higher antioxidant levels too."

Domestic growth unlikely to entice growers

WITH limited rainfall and frost damaging crops the past few seasons, SA durum growers have experienced decreased grain quality, which has hit their bottom lines.

Southern Australia Durum Growers Association chairman Simon Mildren said despite the potential for increased demand for durum this year, growers would be reluctant to increase production in the "hope" of a premium at harvest.

"The long-range forecast is at least average rainfall for the rest of the year, which is a positive," he said.

"We also know that pasta is in massive demand at the moment, but growers cannot just decide to increase production straight away.

"Seed sales so far are not reflecting that growers will be sowing an extra paddock and most would have just kept last year's seed for already allocated paddocks."

SA has maintained a group of core, long-term durum growers that are "sticking" with the crop, Mr Mildren said.

"Regardless of whether or not higher premium prices are attached to durum this year, production in SA will remain the same as the past few seasons," he said.

"Price drives a grower's decision to put in that extra paddock and most would not be prepared to take a punt that the premium through increased domestic demand this year will be there."

But San Remo grain research coordinator Fil Ciancio said if SA growers increased their durum hectares, San Remo could potentially double its production.

"If I was a grower this year, I would sow as much durum as possible, even if it is not contracted yet," he said.

"It is already shaping up to be a good year and there should be good opportunities for growers and their durum."



