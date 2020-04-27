A solid export surplus sought

There is growing optimism as this year's planting season gets under way across Australia. In the past week it was SA's turn to get good rainfall. Victoria also shared in the spoils. Nationally April has delivered good rains in SA, Vic and NSW.

It is now time for the seeders to get to full pace, ahead of further rains during the week this week, particularly for the same three states.

That does leave WA and Queensland out on their own a little, and from a national production perspective, that is an issue if dryness persists. However, the three months from January to March show average to above average rainfall in both those states, but it is the planting rain and follow-up that is now getting critical.

WA has shown that a late start to their season can mean very little if they get good winter rain and a finish in spring. That does not alleviate any current nervousness but does show that anyone trying to forecast total Australian production at this time of the year is going to have a difficult job.

MARKET UPDATE: The weekly movements in wheat prices. Source: Malcolm Bartholomaeus.

Optimistically we have to assume that Australian wheat, barley, canola and pulse production will rebound this year. This will be after three years of compromised production driven by drought that has crept from eastern Australia and eventually engulfed the whole country.

During that time Australian grain exports have plummeted, and we even moved to import grain into NSW. This year we would be aiming to move to a solid export surplus, possibly from all major port zones.

That will be different for us, and for our customers. Many customers have had to turn to other suppliers as our supply dried up. They will be used to dealing with other people, and the logistics involved in purchasing from elsewhere. They will have become used to the different quality of the grain.

That is a problem for us because we now have to win that business back, and it may not be easy.

If other exporters like Russia, Canada and Argentina also have good crops this year, they will be keen to keep the new business they have established. To force our way back in won't be automatic, and we may have to be sharp on price. That means our export basis levels might be tighter than historical levels, and our pace of shipping might be slower than we would like.

Or will we be the "lucky" country, where dryness curbs output in the Black Sea and Europe enough to see those exporters concentrate their attention away from our traditional marketplace? For wheat, will dryness in Argentina and Brazil limit the volumes available from Argentina?