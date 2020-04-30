Tonkin's Tumlong goes to tender

STRONG interest is being shown in the Tonkin family's large scale Northern NSW breeding and fattening aggregation, Tumlong.

Comprising four properties near Barraba, the aggregation has been put together over the past 25 years and is being sold through a tender process, closing on June 4.

The aggregation covers 5498 hectares (13,586 acre) and represents some of the district's best country, ranging from creek flats to undulating slopes, rolling hills and steeper ridges to plateau grazing.

The Tumlong aggregation has been developed as a very successful beef operation.

The aggregation is made up Tumlong and Olakuna (2709ha/6695 acres), Irriwilbin (2203ha/5445 acres), and Back Plain (250ha/618 acres) and has been developed as a very successful beef operation.

Improvements include three magnificent homesteads set in established gardens and excellent working infrastructure across the operation. Tumlong and Irriwilbin also both have high standard horse training facilities.

The properties are well fenced, watered, and there is a good fertiliser history, including the entire area receiving 100kg/ha of super two years ago.

Tumlong and Olakuna is predominantly sheltered hill and plateau grazing country with rolling hills running down to alluvial soil flats along Barraba Creek. There is 170ha of established sub-tropicals and 105ha sown to oats.

Improvements include a renovated four bedroom homestead, three bedroom cottage, two houses, and sheds in addition to the significant horse facilities.

Irriwilbin is mainly cultivation country featuring 260ha of established sub-tropicals, 480ha of oats, and 138ha of established lucerne. There is 5.6km of permanent Borah Creek frontage, 38 troughs, 52 dams, and substantial cattle infrastructure.

Irriwilbin's improvements include a 560 square metre homestead, an historic school house, cottage, machinery sheds, stud cattle facility, feedlot shed, and large cattle yards.

Back Plains has 227ha of arable country. It is being offered with 169ha of oats and 58ha of established sub-tropical grasses. It has new steel cattle yards, six troughs and four dams.

Tenders close for the Tumlong aggregation close on June 4.

Contact Charlie Hart, 0428 658 457, Hart Rural Agencies, or Gavin Beard, 0438 452 810, Nutrien Harcourts Scone.

