Super start to seeding in the south

THE SOUTH east Australian cropping sector is enjoying one of the earliest starts to the season in some years.

A timely Anzac Day rain will see things move into overdrive for many in South Australia, Victoria and southern NSW with falls of up to 40mm in places such as the northern Wimmera.

Zac Kelly was pictured sowing on Lockie and Melissa Wilson's property at Clear Lake, south-west of Horsham in Victoria on Anzac Day prior to the rain.

Mr Kelly was planting the long-season wheat variety Kittyhawk, although much of the focus in the area is still on the earlier planted crops such as canola and faba beans.

Rainfall in the southern Wimmera was not as high as elsewhere, with Mr Wilson saying there was 10mm overnight Saturday.

However, with further rain forecast this week croppers in his local medium to high rainfall zone district were not too unhappy to be able to get back into planting quickly.

Zac Kelly was busy planting wheat on Anzac Day for Lockie and Melissa Wilson before the band of rain hit on Saturday night.

Further to the north there was a little more in the rain gauge than was first anticipated, with places such as Warracknabeal and Charlton in Victoria receiving around 40mm, which local farmer have described as 'ideal' for getting crops out of the ground.

In South Australia, places in the Mid North and Yorke Peninsula received around 20mm, while across into southern NSW falls were generally in the order of 5-15mm.

A vigorous weather system is due across southern Australia on Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Massive rainfall totals are expected for elevated areas, with the potential for over 100mm, while the cropping zones in southern NSW and north-eastern Victoria are also expected to get a good drink.

South Australia and western Victoria are going to be less wet but combined with the weekend rain it is expected there will be sufficient moisture in all areas to germinate crops.

Prospects for cropping are also good in the northern cropping zone, however Western Australia still remains dry and looking for opening rains.