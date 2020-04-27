Tullamore Springs auction on May 7

A NANANGO property with first class improvements, irrigation and a superb horse complex is on the market.

To be auctioned online by Landmark Harcourts on May 7, Tullamore Springs covers covers 160 hectares (395 acres) and is well suited to supporting a mixed farming, grazing and equine enterprise.



The country is described as gently undulating with about half being Barker creek flats, and associated flat area of mostly black clays with some lighter sandier loams.



The Tullamore Springs homestead is bulit on the side of a hill in the middle of the property.

The undulating area is open timber grazing with about 30ha stick raked and sown to improved pasture including Rhodes, digitaria and bluegrass. A PMAV is in place with only a small area of remnant vegetation.



The irrigation bore is currently set at 53,000 litres/hour. A total of 57ha can be watered, serviced by 4" and 6" underground mains. There are 40ha on the creek flats with the balance on other higher grass country. There is about 7ha of lucerne, which can also be irrigated.

There is also a separate 65ML water licence on Barkers Creek.

A solar powered bore also provides water for stock and garden use.

The fencing is described as being in sound condition. The internal and boundary fences are wood or steel post with four barb wires.

The equestrian complex was completed in 2018.

Structural improvements include a machinery shed/workshop, hayshed/machinery shed, and cattle yards with crush, scales and loading ramp.

The equestrian complex was completed in 2018 and includes a 60x20m ELD dressage arena with a sand base and an 18m diameter angle sided round yard . There are also four stables with a concrete floor, timber paneling, wash bay, and feed container.



The modern, four bedroom, brick homestead is built on the side of a hill in the middle of the property. It has an expansive open plan living area, wood heater, large undercover barbecue and entertaining area off the kitchen, and is surrounded with open verandas with extensive views across the valley.



Tullamore Springs has excellent improvements including steel sheds.

A double garage is adjacent the house.



An 8KVA generator is on standby should there be power failure, allowing all electrical items to keep functioning. Farm machinery is also available at valuation.

Marketing agent Ross Murray, Landmark Harcourts, Dalby, said the appeal of Tullamore Springs was enhanced by its secure water supply and good soil types in both the farming and grazing area.

"Secure fencing, quality improvements and large body of feed available will impress the astute property buyer," Mr Murray said.

Tullamore Springs will by auctioned online by Landmark Harcourts on May 7.



Contact Ross Murray, 0427 360 325, or Chris Simpkins, 0437 330 172, Landmark Harcourts Dalby.

