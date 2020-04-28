Scanned first-cross ewes make record $444 on AuctionsPlus

+3 Photos courtesy of AuctionsPlus.







Sheep producers across the country are ramping up their restocking, resulting in record prices being seen for ewes on AuctionsPlus.

Last week, Jumbuck Trading, Cowra, NSW, sold 360 scanned-in-lamb first-cross ewes for $444 a head.

The ewes were 20-22 months-old, weighed 66 kilograms and were SIL to Poll Dorset rams.

The ewes were purchased by local buyers.

AuctionsPlus reported that first-cross ewes were up in demand overall in the sale, resulting in a 100 per cent clearance rate.

Prices for the category ranged from $172 to $444, and averaged $370, a jump of $69 on the week before.

In Victoria, a line of 461 first-cross ewes by Hair Family Trust, Lorquon, sold for $410.

The ewes weighed 71kg, were 2.5 years-old, and would head to Penola, SA.

