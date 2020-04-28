Have a look at one of Tasmania's longest carrots

Warren Prewer can lay claim to one of the longest carrots ever grown in Tasmania with the vegetable reaching 1.4 metres.

A Launceston Horticultural Society member brought back the seeds after a visit to the United Kingdom.

Before Mr Prewer and other members decided to have a go at growing some and were going to enter them in the society's Autumn Show before coronavirus struck.

"We're going to see what it tastes like and chop it up and eat it," he said.

"There's several meals in it.

"My aim next year will be a three metre carrot."

Carrots are not the only large vegetable he has grown. He has also grown a marrow to about 15kgs and pumpkins up to 120kgs over the last five years.

"You're always looking to grow the perfect ones or the biggest or the longest ones I suppose," he said.

"There's always ugly vegetables that turn up and again it's unfortunate because part of the Autumn horticultural show there's always a class for the weird and the ugly.

"Everyone's probably got these weird and ugly vegetables out there that nobody's going to see which is terribly unfortunate."

Launceston Horticultural Society president Noel Button said he was sure it was one of the longest carrots grown in the state.

He said the society encouraged novelty events for their seasonal shows as a bit of fun.

"It's pretty amazing... it would have to be a state record," he said.

"It would have to be one of the longest carrots grown in Tasmania."

Mr Button said the society was still deciding on what to do in the absence of the show.

The world's longest carrot ever grown measured 6.245 metres by Joe Atherton in the United Kingdom in September 2016.

Mr Prewer said he still had a long way to go to reach the world record.

He said he struggled to grow carrots at his property, due to heavy soil before this one which weighed about 1.7kgs.

"It's probably a bit disappointing when you see a picture of it [the world's longest carrot] because the carrot's probably not much bigger than my physical carrot but it has this really long, really fine root that goes on forever," he said.

"I grew these ones this year, I grew them in some terracotta pipes standing on end, so I had about 1.2-1.3m high terracotta pipe, filled it with dirt and grew them in that."