A Victorian business is leading the fight to restock the nation's dwindling medical supplies, manufacturing almost one million surgical masks a week.

Shepparton manufacturer Med-Con has increased its production fourfold in the past six weeks.

Med-Con co-owner Ray Stockwell said the government had provided his company with a $1.44-million grant, allowing it to scale up and send every mask it produces to the national stockpile.



