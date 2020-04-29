Excited croppers race against the skies

Machinery engines have been going non-stop as growers look to plant crops before a forecast wet change this week including the property of Gus O'Brien, Hatton Partnership, Warren. Photo: Hayley Altmann

Any noise from photographer Hayley Altmann's drone was drowned out by the rumbling of machinery on a Warren property where almost 4000 hectares of crop was planted in the last 10 days.

Grower Gus O'Brien of Hatton Partnership and his team was busy planting 700 hectares of lupins, 500 hectares of canola and 2500 hectares of wheat ahead of a predicted wet change this week. That will be followed by a planting of barley.

It is a major turnaround for the property that has received between 250 and 350 millimetres' rain across 6000 hectares of farming country.

Photo: Hayley Altmann

"This will be our first crop since 2017," Mr O'Brien said.

"Just an amazing turnaround from two months ago. It just shows how you can't be too negative."

"The profile is still a bit patchy because of uneven moisture, loss of ground cover and all those sorts of things. I think it's starting to even up and if we can get a crop in the ground and get a couple of decent falls it should be in pretty good shape."