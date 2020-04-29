Nutrien Harcourts brand officially launched

THE regional and rural real estate company Nutrien Harcourts has been officially launched.



Formerly known as Landmark Harcourts, the new name for a joint venture between agribusiness Nutrien Ag Solutions and leading real estate franchise network Harcourts Group Australia.

Mark Brooke, who heads up the national network of agencies, said the Nutrien Harcourts brand launch marked a new era for rural and regional real estate.

"The new brand is great news for people already living in rural and regional Australia, as well as those who want to make the tree change," Mr Brooke said.

"The name change signals our commitment to combining the best global insights and innovation with the local expertise that has been honed over many years."

Harcourts Group Australia chief executive officer Marcus Williams said clients could expect the same high level of service now supported by Nutrien Ag Solutions' global backing.

"We're proud of the Harcourts name that is renowned across Australia and stretches back to 1888," Mr Williams said.

"While the Landmark Harcourts name has changed, the people and their speciality knowledge of, and commitment to, these communities remain the same."

The new brand is described as a coming together of Nutrien Ag Solutions' innovation and global backing with the specialist real estate expertise of Harcourts.

From Wednesday, the rebrand will roll out across the country, with former Landmark Harcourts businesses rebranding to Nutrien Harcourts through updated signage, uniforms and advertising. This will be a staged process that will occur throughout 2020.

