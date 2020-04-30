Murilla offers top productivity

THE Hayes family's highly productive 7655 hectare (18,915 acre) Condamine River property Murilla has undergone a major improvement program during the past 16 years.

Located on the Condamine River between Condamine and Surat and 125km south west of Roma, the property has an estimated carrying capacity of 3000 adult cattle equivalents with crop.

The property is being offered on a bare basis or with the option to buy Murilla's high quality EU Angus breeding herd and plant. Expressions of interest process closing on June 4.

The country is described as a productive blend of soil types, comprising of black, grey, and loamy red soils with areas of undulating ridges scattered throughout the property, encompassing 2185ha of river flood out country, and 324ha of cultivation with 80ha presently planted to barley.



There is the potential to transform an additional 4000ha to farming country for either fodder or cropping. In the past 16 years, Murilla has undergone an extensive land development program including 1600ha of blade ploughing and the balance of the clean country being chained and stick raked.

Predominate grasses include buffel, bambatsi, Gatton panic, Flinders, Queensland blue, and other natural grasses with medics and salines in seasons. Timbers comprise of bauhinia, brigalow, belah, myall, wilga, sandalwood, poplar box, and ironbark, with coolibah and red gum along the waterways.

The property features abundant natural water, including a 13km Condamine River frontage, a reliable lagoon systems, and 11 dams. Stock have a maximum distance of 1.5km to water. The average annual rainfall is 577mm.



Murilla is divided into 13 paddocks and several holding paddocks, supported by a lane way system. About 90 per cent of fencing has been renewed in the past 16 years.

The 800-plus head steel cattle yards are centrally located and feature curved races, undercover work areas, and a six-way draft. Murilla also has an approval for a feedlot, 1600 tonne silage pit, a machinery shed and workshop.



Infrastructure includes a new, three bedroom homestead built in 2017, which has a large entertainment deck. There is also three bedroom self-contained guest accommodation attached as well as a four bedroom workers' cottage.

There is also a horse complex including a campdraft arena, stables, feed and tack shed, and an eight horse walker.



Marketing agents Russell Jorgensen, Ruralco Property, GDL Real Estate, said the Hayes family had recognised underlying potential, abundant water supply and quality mix of country of Murilla.



"The Hayes family has embarked on an extensive improvement program aiming at utilising the abundant natural water available, to lift productivity through pasture development," Mr Jorgensen said.



"The sheer quality and quantity of improved pasture speaks for itself."

Murilla is being sold through an expressions of interest process closing on June 4.

Contact Russell Jorgensen, 0428 880 411, Ruralco Property, GDL Real Estate.

