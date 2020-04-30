The Age is reporting that authorities are investigating the contamination of milk tankers carrying dairy products for Saputo Dairy Australia.

The newspaper report says metal filings were found by Saputo staff members in a tanker at its Leongatha factory.



Curdled milk was reported in a separate incident at its Cobram facility in January.

The tankers were allegedly supplied by Maffra-based Bulk Liquid Carriers Pty Ltd.

Dairy Food Safe Victoria has confirmed to The Age that it is investigating whether Saputo Dairy Australia products had been transported by an unlicensed trucking contractor in unclean tankers also used to carry food waste and animal stockfeed.

More to come.

The story Milk tanker safety probe first appeared on Stock & Land.