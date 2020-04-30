Single lamb makes $7500 in CTLX charity auction

+3







Overwhelming support for a local family at a charity auction led to a single lamb being sold and donated back for re-auction 11 times to eventually make $7500.

Held prior to the Central Tableland's Livestock Exchange's prime sheep and lamb sale on Wednesday, over $31,000 was raised to support local man Lachlan Sullivan's battle with leukemia and the relocation of his family to Sydney for stem cell treatment.

More than 110 head was gifted by producers from the region to the auction, which was organised by Nutrien Bathurst-Tableland Livestock.

Lamb prices dropped closer to market value in the regular sale compared to that of the charity event, however they still sold to a slightly dearer trend with the average run fetching between $225 to $240 a head.



Top price went to CK & FJ Roweth for their pen of 34 crossbred lambs, sired by Windy Poll Dorset rams, weighing an average of 34 kilograms, which made $271.



In total 6408 head was yarded, including more than 5000 lambs, drawn from local areas.



Ben Emms, Ray White Emms Mooney, said trade lambs were the real standout with extremely good quality runs on offer, and the average trade lamb sold between $205 to 220.



"The trade lambs generally made late-eights [a kilogram] to mid-nines for some really, really good lambs and credit to the vendors, there are a lot of lambs coming off some good crops in the district at the moment," Mr Emms said.



"There were very few store lambs in the market, with those that were on offer sold to very solid competition for $180 to $200, to go back to the paddock."



Good quality lines of sheep were also on offer with the top lot sold for $265, while the average sheep went for $208.



Janelle Fessey sold a pen of nine wethers for $235.



David Nock supplied a good run of 65 crossbred ewes to make $206, while the market peaked at $240 and the average ewe made $157.

