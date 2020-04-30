Backlash to digital hearings for gas and coal mining developments

THE NSW government will allow digital hearings for two controversial resource developments in the state's north west and there has already been backlash to the plan, which an environment group warned could be unlawful.

Planning Minister Rob Stokes signed off on the regulation changes, which will let the Independent Planning Commission (IPC) hold online hearings for Santos' Narrabri Gas Project and Whitehaven Coal's proposed Vickery mine expansion.



Lock the Gate says digital or over-the-phone hearing would prevent many people from having their say on the two projects.



The organisation wrote to Mr Stokes, warning such hearings would be unlawful and restrict community participate due to a lack of technology, computer literacy, and reliable phone and internet connections in regional areas..



"Many people living in north west NSW will struggle to participate in digital hearings because they live on the wrong side of the digital divide," Lock the Gate spokesperson Georgina Woods said.

"These hearings remove the community's legal rights to have the merits of any decision challenged in court, so it's vitally important that they are thorough and inclusive."



READ ALSO

Eric Hannan, a former stockman in his 70s, lives next to the proposed Vickery project on the historic Kurrumbede property that inspired the famous Dorothea Mackellar poem My Country.

He said the decision to hold digital meetings was "wrong."

"We had a public meeting before and it was good because you could get up and have your say," Mr Hannan said.

"You can look at the people, and you can see the IPC people listening to you.

"When Whitehaven's employees got up, I was able to point out when they were lying. If it's all digital we'll have none of that. I've worked on this property for 40 years and I know it damn well better than they do."

Tony Pickard, who lives adjacent to Santos' proposed Narrabri gasfield, said he and other locals would now be unable to have a say.

"There are many people in the north west who lack quality internet connection and I am one of them," Mr Pickard said.

"I'm right at the front line of potential damage from this gasfield. I have a right to be heard and to hear what Santos, the government and all speakers have to say at any public hearing about this project.

"The Planning Minister is showing a deep lack of respect for people in this region that will be harmed by this gasfield. It's a disgrace."



Santos managing director Kevin Gallagher said a decision on Narrabri was more important than ever, with many new gas developments now deferred due to low oil prices and a collapse in demand as many parts of the economy go into hibernation.

"COVID-19 has changed the way we all work and live - we need to be flexible and innovative in the way we work to respond to this unprecedented event," Mr Gallagher said.

"We are confident that we have relied upon the best science to confirm that the Narrabri Gas Project can be developed safely and sustainably, without harm to water resources or the environment.

"However, a consent decision is one for an independent umpire, the IPC."



A Whitehaven spokesperson echoed Mr Gallagher's comments.



"It's never been more important to ensure we keep investment and job-creating projects moving in NSW," they said.



"So we absolutely welcome the move and look forward to any further feedback from the community building on the consultation process and public hearings undertaken by the IPC last year."

The NSW Department of Planning must first finish its assessments and hand them over to the IPC for consideration, which it the government indicated would happen soon.



Once in the hands of the IPC, it has 12 weeks to make a determination.

