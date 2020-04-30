Bangor South on the market | Video

BANGOR South is a well developed property located 20km north of Mungallala. Offered by Dean and Theresa Willaton, the 2070 hectares (5115 acres) of bottle tree, brigalow, mulga and poplar box I with an excellent body of feed.



The property has an exclusion fence surrounding part of the property with the northern boundary fenced by the wild dog barrier fence.



The property features steel cattle yards with a covered crush and a branding cradle.



Colliers International's promotional video for Bangor South.

The central yards sit alongside a large dam set up to gravity feed water points across the property.



Bangor South is 90 per cent white on the PMAV vegetation map, allowing for ongoing treatment of regrowth when required.



Bangor South has steel cattle yards.

Bangor South will be auctioned by Colliers International on June 3.



The Willatons are also selling their Mitchell property Tomoo, which will also be auctioned online on June 3.

Contact Rawdon Briggs, 0428 651 144, or Trenton Hindman, 0429 701 080, Colliers International.

