Clearwater asking $1.6 million | Video

THE 1300 hectare (3212 acre) Glenmorgan property Clearwater is on the market for $1.6 million, after to being put to auction by Colliers International.



The auction attracted six registered bidders and was passed in for $1.35m.



The asking price is equal to about $1231/ha ($498/acre.)



The property is has development potential including scope for a 4000 head feedlot.

Located 6km from Glenmorgan, Clearwater is watered by a 100 megalitre reservoir on Little Erringibba Creek.



A solar pump reticulates water via a 63mm main line down the centre of the property, delivering water under constant pressure to five tanks and 11 troughs. There is also a medicator system located adjacent to the solar pump.

Collier International's promotional video for Clearwater.

Clearwater has a 60ML annual water allocation with a maximum usage rate of 7.3ML a day for any purpose.



Offered by Jeff Wade, Clearwater is described as an outstanding grazing asset with a high level of water security. The carrying capacity is estimated at 330 adult equivalents.







There are good quality brigalow and belah plains with box and ironbark country.

Features include a four bedroom house, sheds, a new front boundary fence, 150 head cattle yards with 150 head capacity.



Contact Peter Uebergang, 0447 007 744, Colliers International.

